Rocket City Trash Pandas: Masks no longer required at Toyota Field

The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced Friday that fans no longer are required to wear face coverings at Toyota Field.

The rule had been in effect because Major League Baseball required face coverings at all Minor League Baseball facilities.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus can resume almost all activities without wearing a mask.

The Trash Pandas play at Toyota Field at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:35 p.m. Sunday to end their series against the Tennessee Smokies.

WAAY-31, the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, will broadcast all the team’s home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31’s newest channel, This TV.

