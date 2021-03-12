Rocket City Trash Pandas’ Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair returning to Toyota Field

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing the Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair back to Toyota Field.

It runs April 8-18.

Admission is $8 per person Monday-Thursday, $10 Friday-Sunday, and is free for ages 5 & under. All-day, all-inclusive ride wristbands are $25 per person Monday-Thursday and $30 Friday-Sunday. The event begins at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends.

The midway will be highlighted by 30 rides, plus numerous games and activities in the Toyota Field parking lot.

Tickets will be available HERE. See more information form the team below:

Individual weekdays will also feature special promotions. Monday, April 12th is “Mommy Monday,” where a mother or guardian receives a free armband with a purchase of a child's armband. Tuesday, April 13th features free admission for “Student Day.” Wednesday, April 14th offers buy one, get one free ride wristbands, and Thursday, April 15th has $5 off wristbands with a coupon.

Kissel Entertainment will have concession stands running throughout the course of the fair, filled with tasty, unique fare such as funnel cakes, chicken and waffles, fried Oreos and Twinkies, Philly cheesesteak nachos, candy apples, and much more. The Trash Pandas will also have beer and wine available for purchase for attendees age 21 & older. Additionally, The Junkyard Team Store will be open for fans to grab the latest Trash Pandas merchandise.

Admission tickets and ride wristbands can be purchased online in advance or at the fair entrance with either cash or credit card. Both forms of payment will be accepted at concession stands as well. Individual games are cash-only, and ATMs will be available around the midway.

CDC guidelines and Madison County mandates will be followed at the fair. Rides, games, and activities will all be regularly sanitized, social distancing measures will be implemented, masks are required, and rider capacity will also be limited.

Built on 70 years and four generations in the industry, Kissel Entertainment is a top-rated, traveling amusement park that services both state and regional fairs around the Southeast and Midwest.

For directions and information on other upcoming non-baseball events, visit TrashPandasBaseball.com.