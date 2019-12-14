Rocket City Marathon brings family together

The city of Huntsville was woken up early this morning by hundreds of runners who were getting ready to run in the 43rd Rocket City Marathon.

The race kicked off at 7 a.m. and in the swarm of athletes were six family members who decided to run this marathon together.

"We ran half the rocket city marathon last year as a family, Lauren, Adam and I," Stuart Obermann said. "We had such a great time that we decided to come back and do the full marathon this year. This is the first time we've run a full for the three of us. We had a wonderful time and we had a great support system."

"He's 62 this year, so we figured why not run 26 miles this year," Obermann's daughter, Lauren Dauro said. "I said 'well if my old dad's going to do it. I should do it too.'"

Obermann, his daughter, and son-in-law, Adam Dauro signed up for this year's Rocket City Marathon ready to challenge themselves.

"Well a couple years ago, I never thought I could run a half, but then she ran one and I said 'now I've got to do it,'" Adam Dauro said. "So after you run a couple of halfs you think to yourself 'well maybe we can do this.' So we psyched each other up, we got excited about it and we did it."

After these three signed up, three other family members decided to tag along.

"I struggle to see these guys for the holidays," Luke Obermann, who's visiting from Seattle, said. "They run decide to run a marathon right around Christmas time. He was visiting from China and we ran seven miles and he said 'if you can run seven you can run a marathon', so we signed up, and now we get to see y'all for the holidays."

Not only was it special for this family to spend time together around the holidays, but all six of them finished the 26.2 mile race and set some new personal records.

"it was hard, I should have trained more," Kyle Obermann, who's visiting from China, said.

These six have advice for people deciding if they should try to run a marathon:

Lauren Dauro said, "train for it. Do your nutrition right. Hydrate right. Get a support system, but definitely train for it."

Stuart Obermann said, "get training partners, you need training partners to get through it."

Stuart's older brother, Dave, said, "run with your family, they're a great motivator."

Kyle Obermann said, "run with people older than you so you have no excuse to quit."

Luke Obermann said, "if you can run seven, you can run a marathon."

Now these six didn't stick together out on the course, so they all finished at different time, but they all came in relatively close to one another.

The top finisher of this year's marathon goes to Spencer Field from Georgia who finished in 2:25:09.