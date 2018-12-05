Rocket City Marathon adds half marthon to weekend races

Runners will take on 26.2 miles Saturday morning, but this year also includes a half-marathon for those wanting to run 13.1 miles.

The race starts and ends downtown at the Von Braun Center. The course takes runners across much of Madison County, even out to the Space and Rocket Center. Josh Whitehaed works for NASA, and the Rocket City Marathon means a little extra this year.

"I know we get to run through the rocket garden at the space and rocket center and I'm entirely pumped," Whitehead said. "I definitly want to defend. This is our home turf. I'm going to run the best I can."

His daughter, Maddie, is his training buddy. She's already ran 35.2 miles this fall and will add a mile Saturday to complete the Kids Marathon.

Money from the races benefit, Girls On The Run, an after school program providing support for young women in North Alabama.