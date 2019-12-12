Clear

Rocket City Marathon Saturday

Marathon starts on Church Street in downtown Huntsville Saturday morning.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Rocket City Marathon is Saturday in downtown Huntsville. The race starts at 7:00 a.m., the half marathon follows two hours later. 

Post-race awards will be at 1:15 in the south hall of the VBC. For more info visit https://rocketcitymarathon.run. 

