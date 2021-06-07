Rocket City Fit day Saturday at Toyota Field

The Trash Pandas inagural season is underway. There is a lot first, and Saturday marks another one with the Rocket City Fit Day at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas are joining forces with F-45 and SportsMed to put on a group workout in the outfield.

The family-friendly event starts at 11:00 a.m., with the 45-minute workout led by F-45 trainers staring at 11:30. Afterwards, there will be a "beer squat" challenge where you indeed hold a squat with a beer on your head.. The winner gets a prize! If you aren't hitting the pushups, local vendors will be around the concourse of the ballpark.

Trash Pandas VP of marketing and promotions, Lindsey Knupp, said Rocket City Fit Day is a way to showcase local businesses while working up a little sweat.

"Doing a workout on the field, would be awesome for anyone who works out, who wants to do something fun, outdoors, be on the field at the ball park and have a great time," Knupp said.

Owner of F-45 West Huntsville, Kobi Bell, added the gym is excited to get people back workout out together after the pandemic.

"It's a great way for Madison and Huntsville to come out for a group workout, everybody coming out here together at the brand new stadium with a brand new gym, kind you know just meant to be."

The workout is $25, and the beer squat challenge is $12.

To sign up click here.