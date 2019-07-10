It's time to get ready for the 2019 Rocket City Classic. UAH and Alabama headline the event again this year in the heart of downtown Huntsville at the VBC.
The Chargers are taking on Spring Hill College. The Tide will face Belmont.
The date for this year's basketball showcase is Saturday, December 21.
Related Content
- Rocket City Classic back for fourth year
- UAH takes charge at Rocket City Classic
- Alabama arrives for the Rocket City Classic
- Almost time for Rocket City Classic
- Rocket City Classic Coming Up, Who's Playing At The VBC?
- Under two weeks away from Rocket City Classic
- Local players take part in 2018 Rocket City Classic
- Don't miss your chance to see The Rocket City Classic
- Local Charger players weigh in on Rocket City Classic
- Mark Russell from Huntsville Sports Commission talks Rocket City Classic
Scroll for more content...