Rocket City Classic back for fourth year

Teams revealed for the 2019 Rocket City Classic

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 9:25 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's time to get ready for the 2019 Rocket City Classic. UAH and Alabama headline the event again this year in the heart of downtown Huntsville at the VBC.

The Chargers are taking on Spring Hill College. The Tide will face Belmont.

The date for this year's basketball showcase is Saturday, December 21. 

