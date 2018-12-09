Clear

Rocket City Classic Less Than Two Weeks Away

On December 18, Alabama and UAH will play Liberty and Fort Valley State, respectively.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

In just nine days, four basketball teams come to the Von Braun Center in Downtown Huntsville to play in the Rocket City Classic. 

The four teams? Alabama, Liberty, University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Fort Valley State. 

In the first game of the day, UAH faces Fort Valley State. This is the second year the Chargers are playing in this tournament.

Following the UAH game, Alabama plays Liberty. This is the third year the Tide is in the Rocket City Classic. They started participating as part of Coach Avery Johnson's initiative to showcase his team around the state of Alabama.

This year, two Huntsville natives are playing for Alabama: Kira Lewis, Jr. and John Petty. Lewis is a Hazel Green High School graduate who currently leads the Tide in scoring. To add to that, Lewis is also the youngest college basketball player in the NCAA at just 17-years-old. Petty is an alumni of Mae Jemison High School. This will be his second time playing at home in Huntsville.

The Rocket City Classic will be on December 18, 2018 at the Von Braun Center. You can purchase tickets here.

