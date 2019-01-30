Rocket City Championship Wrestling Growing Passion For Pro Wrestling

Rocket City Championship Wrestling started two years ago.

"I've loved professional wrestling since I was a a kid, watching it with my Grandfather, my first memories were Wrestlemania 3, Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant," James Headrick said.

The wrestling promotion in Hazel Green started for fans like Headrick. He's the General Manager at Moe's Southwest Grill in Madison, but at night he's training to be the Rocket City's next superhero.

"It's a life-long dream, and for me to be able to take advantage of it right here in the Tennessee Valley, 20-30 minutes away from home, it's awesome," Headrick said.

RCCW CEO Barry Kolhoff wanted to turn a wrestling fans' passion into a purpose.

"No one starts off great, you don't start off with a college degree, you take baby steps, pro-wrestling is the same way," Kolhoff said.

Kolhoff says he's helping his guys to be successfull outside of the ring. by teaching confidence and poise.

"In the military your'e taught the discipline, you're taught the respect the integrity, wrestling is taught me to open my eyes to the love and passion, and its made me a better person," Steven "Lutha X" Reid said.

"We bring it, we entertain, and that's what it is, it's entertainment.

"It's art, it's pro-wrestling, it's story-telling," Kolhoff said.

The "British Invasion" show is Febuary 2, this Saturday at 14981 HWY 231/431 N. Hazel Green, AL 35750.

Tickets start at $10.