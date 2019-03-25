Rocket City Burger Battle coming to Huntsville

Campus No. 805 released this information on Monday:

The Stone Event Center is hosting its first Rocket City Burger Battle on Saturday, July 13. The event will be held in the campus cafeteria bringing local restaurants together in a head-to-head battle for the title of “Best Burger.”

Each participating restaurant will be challenged with creating its most non-traditional and tasty burger. During the event, guests are invited to sample to their hearts desire and vote for their favorite burger.

“We have so many great restaurants here in Huntsville,” says Cooper Schrimsher, Stone Event Center manager. “This event is a great opportunity for these chefs to showcase their skills and for guests to experience all of the culinary talent that lives here.”

During the event, there will be music, games, and plenty of local brews and beverages so guests can make a day out of feasting on delicious burgers. There will be a panel of celebrity judges who decide the titles of best burger, people’s choice and most creative burger. In addition to the glory of the title, winning restaurants will be awarded cash prizes.

“Campus No. 805 is an incredible destination for the Downtown Huntsville area and the inaugural Rocket City Burger Battle will be another great event for locals and visitors to enjoy in the Rocket City Center,” says Chad Emerson, Downtown Huntsville Inc. president and CEO.

This is a free event to attend and sample tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Sample tickets start at $2.00, and ten percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Free 2 Teach, a local nonprofit that provides free resources to teachers throughout Huntsville and Madison County.

If you are interested in attending the Rocket City Burger Battle, visit Campus No. 805’s Facebook event page. For more information on participating in the Burger Battle, call the Stone Event Center at 256-519-6212 or email them at stonecenter@campus805.com.