Rocket City Baseball Classic to kick off at Toyota Field

The Rocket City Baseball Classic begins Wednesday.

Eighteen travel select teams from across the region will play a round-robin tournament at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, over a five-day span.

The first game begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Daily general admission tickets are $10. Kids two years old and younger are free. Tickets are on sale here or in-person at the Toyota Field Ticket Office.

Food and beverages will be available at the field during each game.

For the full tournament schedule, click here.