Rock ‘n’ roll icon Little Richard will be buried on Oakwood University campus

Little Richard, an iconic rock ‘n’ roll artist, will be laid to rest on the Oakwood University campus in Huntsville. He died on Saturday after a battle with bone cancer. He was 87.
Little Richard, or Richard Wayne Penniman, is an alumnus of Oakwood University. He's known for hit songs like “Tutti Frutti” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.”
The university confirms he will be buried at the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens. It did not confirm the exact time or date of the memorial in a statement given to WAAY 31 on Thursday.
