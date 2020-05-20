Rock 'n’ roll icon Little Richard laid to rest in Huntsville

Photo Gallery 13 Images
Little Richard, an iconic rock ‘n’ roll artist, is being laid to rest on Wednesday at the Oakwood University campus in Huntsville.
He died this month after a battle with bone cancer. He was 87.
Little Richard, or Richard Wayne Penniman, is an alumnus of Oakwood University. He's known for hit songs like “Tutti Frutti” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.”
Little Richard is being buried at the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens in a private service.
