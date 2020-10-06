Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies from cancer

Legendary rock 'n' roll guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer, his son Wolfgang Van Halen announced Tuesday afternoon.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," his son tweeted.

Eddie Van Halen, 65, is most widely known for his role in the hard rock band Van Halen.

He also performed for other musicians, perhaps most notably the guitar solo in Michael Jackson's "Beat It."

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.