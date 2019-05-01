Robots and humans working together at Toyota engine plant in Huntsville

Robots and humans are working together at the Toyota engine plant in Huntsville.

Workers at the plant crank out 3,000 engines every day. An engineering manager, Jason Abney, works with these collaborative robots, or co-bots, everyday.

"A human can do many actions very, very quickly and so in that quickness, there could be some not as accurate placement," Abney said.

Abney says there was a higher chance for error when humans were working fast, doing monotonous work. Now, he says the co-bots take control of that.

"We want them to do the moving, handling, pushing work, so our team members can focus on the critical thinking aspects of the project," Abney said.

Currently, there are eight co-bots at the Toyota engine plant. They perform repetitive movements that workers previously had to do, like moving engine parts from one station to another.

Toyota officials say they plan to introduce one new co-bot every 45 days, as they've seen success with the new technology. Abney says there is a less than one percent failure rate through any work shift.

If you're worried about robots in the workforce, Abney says, worry not. The robots are intended for collaboration, not replacement. Safety is not a concern, either, as the co-bots and work stations are filled with sensors. Get too close, and the automated machine freezes.

"Like, wow, we are already there? To that point? And it just kinda worries me a little bit of if it's going to replace actual jobs," Tiffany Gibson, who is visiting Huntsville, said.

Toyota says the first co-bot was introduced to the plant in 2017. It hopes to have 15 by the end of the year.

"We never reduce the number of team members at our facility. We'll reduce the effort in that area and then take that team member to another needed area in the facility," Abney said. "They will react and stop if they have any resistance, so it gives us much more of an ability to work closer with team members and do applications we previously weren't able to do."