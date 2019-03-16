Machete armed robbers met with machete armed cashier at Huntsville convenience store

Laney Nickleson, 33, and Seth Holcomb, 32, of Huntsville were arrested after police say they tried to rob the Conoco on Pulaski Pike. Police say the two came into the store demanding money. They were armed with machetes. Unfortunately for the pair, so was the store clerk. A fight broke out leaving all three with cuts to their hands, and significant damage to the store. The two got away with money, but were caught by police at the Burger King on Memorial Parkway.