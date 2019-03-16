Clear

Machete armed robbers met with machete armed cashier at Huntsville convenience store

Huntsville police say two offenders walked in with machetes demanding money. That's when the clerk pulled out a machete of his own.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 3:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Laney Nickleson, 33, and Seth Holcomb, 32, of Huntsville were arrested after police say they tried to rob the Conoco on Pulaski Pike. Police say the two came into the store demanding money. They were armed with machetes. Unfortunately for the pair, so was the store clerk. A fight broke out leaving all three with cuts to their hands, and significant damage to the store. The two got away with money, but were caught by police at the Burger King on Memorial Parkway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events