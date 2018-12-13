The Madison County Sheriff's office told WAAY 31 Trenton Logan is now in custody after being arrested. Logan is accused of robbery and assault. WAAY 31 first brought this story to you on Wednesday. Deputies told us Logan is accused of assaulting and robbing a woman near Joe Quick and Jimmy Fisk Roads in Hazel Green. Logan is in the Madison County Jail this morning on a $15,000 bond.
Related Content
- Robbery suspect in custody
- Three taken into custody for Harvest robberies
- Bank robbery suspect behind bars
- Police searching for robbery suspects
- Nashville Waffle House shooting suspect in custody
- Huntsville murder suspect in custody in Memphis
- Colbert investigators searching for robbery suspects
- Florence police searching for robbery suspect
- Police look for Jordan Lane robbery suspect
- Police searching for robbery suspect in Madison
Scroll for more content...