Robbery suspect in custody

A man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman is in jail.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 7:23 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 7:27 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

The Madison County Sheriff's office told WAAY 31 Trenton Logan is now in custody after being arrested. Logan is accused of robbery and assault. WAAY 31 first brought this story to you on Wednesday. Deputies told us Logan is accused of assaulting and robbing a woman near Joe Quick and Jimmy Fisk Roads in Hazel Green. Logan is in the Madison County Jail this morning on a $15,000 bond.

