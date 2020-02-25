Huntsville police investigating gas station robbery on University Drive

Huntsville police are investigating after a gas station clerk reported a robbery. It happened at Petro South gas station on University Drive near Pulaski Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Huntsville police, they searched a nearby housing complex for someone in connection to the robbery but called off the search.

Police said no one was hurt. Security cameras at the gas station will be checked and an investigator will be assigned to the case.