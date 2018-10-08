Clear

Robbery reported at GameStop in Huntsville

Police arrived to GameStop after a suspect left on foot with some money. The store is currently closed until further notice.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 1:04 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WAAY 31 is looking into a robbery that occurred Monday just after 10 a.m. at the GameStop store off of University Drive in Huntsville.

Police say that an individual left the store on foot with some stolen money. No arrests have been made yet.

Further information is not available at this time, and WAAY 31 will update as more is known about the incident.

