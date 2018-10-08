WAAY 31 is looking into a robbery that occurred Monday just after 10 a.m. at the GameStop store off of University Drive in Huntsville.
Police say that an individual left the store on foot with some stolen money. No arrests have been made yet.
Further information is not available at this time, and WAAY 31 will update as more is known about the incident.
Related Content
- Robbery reported at GameStop in Huntsville
- Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
- Fire reported in Huntsville apartment
- House fire reported in Northwest Huntsville
- Madison police searching for two armed suspects following reported robbery
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Huntsville releases transportation plan
- Huntsville's 'Musical Audit'
- Huntsville hosts international festival
- Bridgeport Police investigating bank robbery
Scroll for more content...