Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Robber steals cash from south Huntsville MinitMan gas station while armed

Huntsville Police said the robber demanded cash and ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Huntsville Police said the robber demanded cash and ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 2:28 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police are searching for a man who robbed the MinitMan gas station in south Huntsville Thursday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the gas station around 2:15 p.m. where a man in a blue and grey sweatshirt reportedly came into the store and demanded money. 

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran from the store. 

Police searched the area, but weren't able to locate him. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events