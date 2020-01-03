Robber steals cash from south Huntsville MinitMan gas station while armed

Huntsville Police are searching for a man who robbed the MinitMan gas station in south Huntsville Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the gas station around 2:15 p.m. where a man in a blue and grey sweatshirt reportedly came into the store and demanded money.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran from the store.
Police searched the area, but weren't able to locate him. The investigation is ongoing.
