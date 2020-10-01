Roadwork to close parts of Governors Drive, Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville

Huntsville Utilities is closing parts of Governors Drive and Whitesburg Drive Thursday night.

Water operations crews will be performing water service line work.

At 7:30 p.m., they will close the westbound lane of Governors Drive between Covemont Drive and Governors Place for approximately four to six hours.

At 9 p.m., crews will close the northbound lane at the intersection of Whitesburg Drive and Four Mile Post Road. They will also close the eastbound lane of Four Mile Post Road. The work should last between four to six hours.

Drivers should avoid the areas if possible. If you do travel through, do so with caution.

