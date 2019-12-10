Roads still clear in the Shoals despite snow fall

Snow, sleet and ice in the Shoals caused a handful of schools to dismiss early on Tuesday.

"We had been watching the weather on WAAY 31, so we were ahead of everything because we knew school was going to close early today," said Benny Bates, a parent picking his kids up early from Colbert County Schools.

While parents are watching the weather, so are emergency management officials. The snow in the Shoals is melting as it hits the roads and isn't sticking yet.

"As temperatures drop below freezing, if the roads are still wet, then we do have a concern of black ice overnight. We're hoping that some wind will come in behind the front and help dry the roads out before it gets too cold," said Colbert County EMA Director, Michael David Smith.

Emergency management officials in Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin counties told WAAY 31 as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were not road closures and there were no issues on the road.

Officials are urging people to drive slowly if they will be on the roads Tuesday night.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said there are not travel problems anticipated, but they will have some crews on duty overnight, prepared to treat bridges if necessary. They couldn't pre-treat any main highways or bridges because the rain would have washed it off, but they will be monitoring the weather conditions throughout the evening.