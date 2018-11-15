Roads may not have been salted before deadly bus crash

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, this is the first fatal accident to happen on that stretch of southbound I-269 near Byhalia. The Mississippi Department of Transportation told WAAY 31 the bridge has only been open for a year.

We know the bus crashed as a pre-winter storm moved through the region. The transportation department said crews were out salting the roads right around the time when the crash happened.

"The crew that treated the northbound lane, I'm not sure that they were able to treat the southbound lanes. They were in the process and there was another crew that was resupplying near the time of the bus crash," said Mississippi Department of Transportation Spokesman, Jace Ponder.

A woman who survived the crash told WAAY 31 Wednesday night that the bus lost control, spun around and hit the guard rail before flipping over.