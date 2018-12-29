Roads in Lacey's Spring clear up after flooding

Some Morgan County homeowners are still waiting for the flooding to go down on River Loop Road. WAAY 31 learned it could take a few days until the water in Lacey's Springs isn't covering the roads.

Gary Morrow told WAAY 31 flooding after heavy rain isn't new for Lacey's Spring, but lately it's been getting worse.

"It used to not flood across the roads like that. The drainage is stopped up, so it comes over the yards," said Gary Morrow.

On Thursday and Friday driveways were blocked with water. Other roads were impassable, meaning home owners had to paddle just to travel back and forth.

Another neighbor who didn't want to talk on camera said the road leading to his house was under water, even up to parts of a tree in his yard.

Morrow believes the flooding shouldn't have to be an issue.

"I would like to see it get better. Clean the drainage out and that would help a lot. When it comes to heavy rain, it floods up there. Down here it doesn't flood that much.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said there's no way to prevent flooding because the roads are just too low.