Roads flooding in North Alabama

Officials say roads across North Alabama are closed due to flooding Monday morning.

Huntsville Police have Caldwell Lane from Highway 431 to King Drake closed due to flooding. Officials say they aren't sure yet when it will open back up.

Madison County Emergency Management says there could be ditches or drains that are flooding in other areas. They advise drivers to use caution and not to drive through any standing water.

Dekalb County Officials say parts of County Road 39 and County Road 386 are closed due to the bridge being under water.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the following roads are flooded:

Lower Dry Creek Road in Lacey's Spring

Nat Key Road/Quail Creek Drive

Mount Tabor Road/Parker Road

Bird Spring Road/Starky Road

Soon to be Norris Mill Road.

Officials say these roads will open back up once water subsides.