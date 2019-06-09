Road work on Governors Drive delayed due to rain

Repaving work that was scheduled to start Sunday night has been delayed due to weather, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson told WAAY 31 that work was called off for the night due to the rain that moved across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday. He said that the work would begin at 6 p.m. Monday night, weather permitting.

The roadwork is scheduled to happen between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the northbound lanes and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes.

The repaving extends from Old Big Cove Road to Bassett Street and will cost $1.8 million according to ADOT.