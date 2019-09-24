Road to Recovery event in Huntsville aims to help people recover from drug addiction

The Partnership for a Drug-Free Community held their first Road to Recovery event Tuesday evening to help people recover from drug addiction.

The event started at 5 p.m. at 2201 Clinton Avenue West in Huntsville.

WAAY 31 spoke with a local pastor who shared his story about his 15-year struggle with drugs and his journey to recovery.

"I realized I needed help. I cried out to God. I literally cried out to God to help me. I denied I was a drug addict for a long time, but I had to come to grips with it that I was on drugs. I was a drug addict," Pastor Dave Draper said.

Draper is now a pastor at a local church in Huntsville. He struggled with using and dealing drugs. He tells WAAY 31 he was a functioning drug addict, who was able to work a normal job and is even a veteran.

Draper wants anyone who has a drug addiction to know they need to ask for help.

"You have to admit to yourself that you have a problem and when you do that, that's the first role to recovery, is admitting that you need help," he said.

There were 19 agencies at the Recovery Resource Fair to talk about the services they provide to help those who want to quit. They expected more than 150 people to attend, and they want people to know this is an opportunity to get better.

"Sometimes you give up because you don't have anyone to hand you something, but today, we're handing them hope...We're handing them resources," Jacqueline Carter, a development coordinator for the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, said.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free Community said that even if you decide not to come, you can stop by and pick up resources from their office at any time.