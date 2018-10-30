Road to be widened, flashing signs to be added in Limestone Co.

Some people in Limestone County are happy to hear a busy road is getting a big safety makeover.

Crews are planning to widen East Limestone Road and add a turn lane in front of the high school. They're also planning to add flashing signs at the crosswalks.

WAAY 31 learned what drivers think about the new additions.

“We’re on this road every day," Kenny Terry said. "The only two weeks I’m not here is the last week of May and the week of Fourth of July.”

If anyone knows East Limestone Road, it’s Kenny Terry. He is a coach at East Limestone High School and, as long as he’s not on vacation, he’s on East Limestone Road, which he says isn’t always a good thing.

“You’ve got so much traffic and people not paying attention because of distractions," Terry said. "They blow through these intersections and you have major wrecks.”

So, when Terry heard the road will soon be widened, with safety features added for students, he was happy, and so were some other drivers.

“A lot of kids come over to the store in the mornings to get biscuits, eat breakfast, and they cross that road, so I think it would help their safety," Jennifer Lamb said.

Terry believes the flashing signs will also discourage people from speeding.

“In the summertime, you’ve still got students on campus, but mainly this time of year, when you know there’s students on campus and a lot of activities going on, slow down," Terry said.

According to the commissioner for the district, the flashing signs have been ordered and should be installed within the next week or two. As for the widening project, it's slated to start in mid-November.

County Commissioner Steve Turner says the signs will cost about $6,500, but he says that’s a drop in the bucket when it comes to safety.