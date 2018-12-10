Road crews suggest caution on potentially icy roads

The Huntsville Public Works Department has a crew on call Monday night to deal with icy roads overnight and into Tuesday. Some standing water on Russell Street is one of things Huntsville Public Works told drivers to look out for. With the cold temperatures the water could freeze, which is one of the things public works is looking out for and will treat, if needed.

Some drivers in Huntsville already know how they'll handle the roads, "Maintain a safe distance from all other traffic, slow speeds, very gentle breaking," said Tom Kahlert.

"I would leave a little early, drive a little slower," said Jennifer Johnson.

Road crews are also going to be on the look out for black ice, which is something drivers are weary of as well, "It's hard to see and once you get into it it's probably too late," said Kahlert.

Huntsville Public Works told WAAY 31 they don't pre-treat the roads, but they keep in close contact with Huntsville Police. If they feel like a roadway needs treating public works will then roll out to make sure it's safe.

One driver said they don't necessarily like the reactive measures instead of proactive, "Sounds a little scary, but we've got to trust them," said Johnson.

Huntsville Public Works said drivers should stay home unless they absolutely have to be on the roads in the early morning. The temps are expected to be warmer Tuesday, which they said will help get the roads get back to normal.