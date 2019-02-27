The Alabama Department of Transportation released this information on Wednesday:
Madison County
District crews will patch potholes on I-565 in Madison County tonight, weather permitting. After tonight, most of the potholes on the Madison County end of this route (east of County Line Road) will have been fixed. Weather permitting, district crews will be filling potholes on other routes such as Alabama 255, U.S. 431 and U.S. 72 tomorrow.
Limestone County
District crews patched potholes on I-565 today. At this point, most potholes on the eastbound roadway west of County Line Road have been addressed. Some potholes remain on the westbound roadway.
Morgan County
Weather permitting, crews will repair the U.S. 231 southbound roadway on Brindlee Mountain tomorrow (Thursday, Feb. 28). Please see the attached press release for more detail.
Repair of the pavement on Alabama 24 eastbound just west of West Morgan Road/South Greenway Drive was completed today. We will continue to monitor this.
Related Content
- Road conditions updated for Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties
- Road conditions updated for Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties
- Roads reopen in Limestone County
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- I-65 North lane closures expected in Morgan and Limestone counties
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Wednesday morning road conditions
- Update: murder-suicide reported in Limestone County
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Madison, Limestone County
- Traffic alert: Roadwork could cause delays in Limestone, Morgan counties Monday