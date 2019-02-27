Road conditions updated for Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties

The Alabama Department of Transportation released this information on Wednesday:

Madison County

District crews will patch potholes on I-565 in Madison County tonight, weather permitting. After tonight, most of the potholes on the Madison County end of this route (east of County Line Road) will have been fixed. Weather permitting, district crews will be filling potholes on other routes such as Alabama 255, U.S. 431 and U.S. 72 tomorrow.

Limestone County

District crews patched potholes on I-565 today. At this point, most potholes on the eastbound roadway west of County Line Road have been addressed. Some potholes remain on the westbound roadway.

Morgan County

Weather permitting, crews will repair the U.S. 231 southbound roadway on Brindlee Mountain tomorrow (Thursday, Feb. 28). Please see the attached press release for more detail.

Repair of the pavement on Alabama 24 eastbound just west of West Morgan Road/South Greenway Drive was completed today. We will continue to monitor this.