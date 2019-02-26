Road conditions updated for Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties

The Alabama Department of Transportation released this information Tuesday:

Madison County

Several tons of cold mix went into filling potholes on I-565 in Huntsville Monday night. Some potholes remain, so motorists are advised to continue to use caution. District crews will be working again Tuesday night, and on subsequent nights as weather permits until these are addressed.

Limestone County

Alabama 99 north of the Elk River remains closed due to flooding.

Crews are working on I-565 today patching potholes. Reed Contracting is handling those at the Greenbrier interchange. State forces are addressing those elsewhere between Interstate 65 and County Line Road.

Morgan County

We are still investigating the geotechnical issue on U.S. 231. One lane remains open southbound.

We are investigating another issue on Alabama 24 eastbound just west of West Morgan Road. This is an area that we have been monitoring for some time, but it showed some movement during or following the rain event. Closure of the outside eastbound lane is possible in the near future.