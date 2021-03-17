Road closures reported in North Alabama due to flooding, storms on Wednesday

According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, North Alabama emergency management agencies are reporting that the following roads are impacted:

CR 85 between Cloverdale and CR 5 has water over the road

County Road 1819 in Cullman County, approximately 1.5 miles south of Hwy 69 in Joppa. Water almost to the road at the creek. Will likely be covering the road as rain falls.

CR 1755 near Hwy 67 (eastern Cullman Co) water is over the bridge

Holly Pond/Brooklyn Rd is flooded

Reports of flash flooding on N Jackson Hwy in Sheffield and also on Highway 72 at Milepost 19 (Locust Shores area)

CR 85 is closed between Cloverdale and CR 5; CR 298 closed @ slab; CR 534 @ slab. Turner Lindsey Rd. in Rogersville is closed as well

County Road 462; CR502; and CR130 closed at the slab.

Cedar Hill Road near E. Willow Street Scottsboro, Al 35968 has water running over the road approximately 1ft deep

Two trees down on County Road 150 near the intersection of County Road 314.

CR 81 @ CR12 Intersection closed, Oakland, AL

CR-14 approximately 1 mile from Al Hwy 71 Flat Rock, Al water is reported over the roadway.

CR-74 near CR-208 near Big Daddy’s outdoors (Jones creek) is washing over the roadway.

