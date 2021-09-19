Flooding reported across North Alabama

Ongoing rain is causing flooding problems across North Alabama.

Huntsville Police are shutting down roads because of dangerous road conditions caused by flooding.

"The roadways throughout the City are not impassable, but we need everyone to slow down and drive cautiously as the rain continues," Huntsville Police said.

Officers have already shut down several roads throughout the city. Here's a list of them that we will update throughout the day:

SB Memorial Pkwy between University Dr and the Starbucks, #2 & #3 lane is under water.

Bob Wallace near the Parkway

Airport Rd west of Memorial Parkway

Kenwood Dr north of Mastin Lake Rd

Cecil Ashburn near Avalon

Meadowbrook Dr at Hillwood Dr

Water over the roadway and tree down on Pulaski Pike near Kelly Cemetary

Hobbs Rd at Bell Rd

Zierdt Rd and Edgewater

Whitesburg Dr near Thornton Ave

Whitesburg Dr near Glencoe Rd

Decatur Police are also reporting flooding in the following areas:

Shady Grove Lane

Bunny Lane

Road conditions may improve or worsen throughout the day. Offficials are asking people to use extreme caution when out on the road. If you come across flooded road, turn around don't drown.