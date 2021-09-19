Flooding reported across North Alabama

Ongoing rain is causing flooding problems across North Alabama.
Huntsville Police are shutting down roads because of dangerous road conditions caused by flooding.
"The roadways throughout the City are not impassable, but we need everyone to slow down and drive cautiously as the rain continues," Huntsville Police said.
Officers have already shut down several roads throughout the city. Here's a list of them that we will update throughout the day:
- SB Memorial Pkwy between University Dr and the Starbucks, #2 & #3 lane is under water.
- Bob Wallace near the Parkway
- Airport Rd west of Memorial Parkway
- Kenwood Dr north of Mastin Lake Rd
- Cecil Ashburn near Avalon
- Meadowbrook Dr at Hillwood Dr
- Water over the roadway and tree down on Pulaski Pike near Kelly Cemetary
- Hobbs Rd at Bell Rd
- Zierdt Rd and Edgewater
- Whitesburg Dr near Thornton Ave
- Whitesburg Dr near Glencoe Rd
Decatur Police are also reporting flooding in the following areas:
- Shady Grove Lane
- Bunny Lane
Road conditions may improve or worsen throughout the day. Offficials are asking people to use extreme caution when out on the road. If you come across flooded road, turn around don't drown.
Please use extra caution if you must travel today. Here’s a look at flooding on Shady Grove Lane. pic.twitter.com/LcikeQyVT5
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) September 19, 2021