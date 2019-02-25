Popular cut-through road still closed after flooding in Decatur

People in Decatur are being forced to detour around Country Club Road, a popular cut-through road that's closed due to flooding.

David Redmond, who drives on Country Club Road, said the closure could easily add 20 minutes to his commute to see family or get to the other side of town.

"Especially if you're going to Priceville, you know, anywhere on that side of town. It's the quickest way to go there," Redmond said.

The road serves as one way to get to the hospital without having to take busy 6th Avenue. Redmond said he drives it all the time.

"My son lives that way. My family lives that way. It's a constant hassle, especially if you can't use that," Redmond said.

Southfield Drive is also shut down, but the cones and 'Road Closed' sign didn't stop drivers from bypassing the barricade.

Flooding is also causing issues over at Point Mallard Park. City leaders said the park's campgrounds are closed and totally destroyed, and the golf course is almost underwater. That much damage to the park could result in major economic impact for the city.

To help keep people informed, the City of Decatur launched an interactive potential flood impact map. Click HERE to enter your address to see if your home is at risk for flooding.

Several people who live in Decatur were added to a flood zone this summer, and these maps are the city's way of sending out another reminder.