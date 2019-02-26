Road closed after flooding washes out large pipe in Limestone Co.

It'll be several more days before a road is repaired in Limestone County after flooding took out a major pipe on Gaston Hollow Road in Lester.

WAAY 31 got an up-close look at the damage, and we heard from people who drive the road every day.

“We’ve owned this property for about 18 or 19 years, so we’re up here very frequently," said Danny Lewis.

Lewis travels Gaston Hollow Road often, as he and his family hunt in the area; but more than anything, they just enjoy the scenic route.

“My wife and I will drive around," Lewis said. "It’s a good area to drive around and see deer.”

Lewis was out on Tuesday, cleaning up his property after it, along with Gaston Hollow Road, flooded.

“It’s just hard to believe there’s that much water," he said.

Lewis says Gaston Hollow Road is a route many people in the area travel, so hearing it could be closed for a few days after the flooding caused a large pipe to wash out isn't the best news.

“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience, but nothing like the people who are having to deal with this in a more serious manner," Lewis said. "We’re very fortunate that we don’t have any permanent damage here or even financial damage.”

And when it comes to the affected land around Gaston Hollow Road, including Lewis’s own property, he says he’s staying optimistic.

“This is such a pretty area," he said. "It will grow back and turn green here pretty soon. In another month or so, it’ll be back to what it was, maybe.”

According to the county commissioner for the district, Gaston Hollow Road will be closed until at least Thursday. We'll let you know when the pipe is replaced.