Riverton Elementary students get new outdoor classroom

Students and teachers at Riverton Elementary are creating a new outdoor classroom. We found students, parents, teachers, and volunteers at the site today. The classroom will have a sensory garden, pollinator garden, butterfly garden, frog and toad habitat and more. It should be complete by Friday, and teachers and students say the project is worth every penny.

"Really nice because I don't get to see a lot of animals up close, so I will finally get to see them," said 3rd grader, Scott Williams.

"To see their faces light up and to see after they've been outside and they go back inside and they're learning and how they can be calmer and more focused," said Kindergarten teacher, Rebecca Betancourt.

The outdoor classroom has cost about $6,500 to build. Riverton Elementary is using grant money and donations to fund it. They'll be reimbursed by Alabama's Mountains, Rivers and Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council.