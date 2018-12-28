Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Rivers rising, more rain on the way

The rain is taking a break, but more is on the way. Rivers are rising, and more rain will add to the potential for problems over the next week.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 6:27 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Rain has ended, but the break will be brief.

Clouds will clear tonight. The low by morning will be 38 degrees. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon. Expect a high near 54 degrees. Saturday will stay dry, but rain will return Sunday afternoon. On-and-off rain will last through Tuesday morning and could fall on the New Years Eve festivities. The on-and-off rain doesn't stop there. Although a brief break will happen on Tuesday afternoon, more rain will arrive and fall through Wednesday and Thursday.

More rain will aggravate the rising rivers, some of which are expected to rise above flood levels, if they haven't already.

As of Friday afternoon, Flood Warnings are in effect for the Tennessee River at Florence, the Tennessee River at Whitesburg, the Paint Rock River near Woodville, the Flint River at Brownsboro, and for Big Nance Creek at Courtland.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events