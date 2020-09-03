Rivalry game in North East Alabama Friday

Clear the calendars, football fans in Northeast Alabama have plans Friday night.

"It's the game that everybody circles on their schedule every year," Ider Head Coach, Miles Keith, said.

North Sand Mountain travels 15 minutes to Ider for their region opener.

"I don't really care much for them, I'm excited and ready to kick some tail," Jesse Massey said.

The Hornets looking for revenge on their home turf.

"We ain't gotta travel no where, we are playing on the field we know best," Matthew Norman said.

"The band is a big part of the energy here, and I know the hometown is going to come and support and I'm real excited about it," Massey added.

Bison Quarterback, Lake Bell, isn't looking past the team he beat last season. Bell said it's a new year, and North Sand is coming into Friday's match up with a chip on their shoulder.

"We gotta lot of people thinking down on us, so we gotta work hard, prove people wrong," Bell said.

No matter the opponent, both teams are enjoying every minute of preparation.

No one knows how long high school football will last during a pandemic, however, Norman makes one thing clear...

"We're still having fun, we're blessed to come out here and play football."