Rivalry Night: Bob Jones takes down James Clemens in game one

Crosstown rivals Bob Jones and James Clemens hit the dirt Tuesday, the Patriots beating the Jets 7-2.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

It was rivalry night for Bob Jones Baseball as they hosted cross town rival James Clemens.

The Jets got the early lead on the Patriots, but Bob Jones responded held the lead until the end to beat James Clemens 7-2.

Junior Cam Hill got the win for the Patriots. He had two earned runs during six innings pitched. He allowed six hits with five strikeouts. Hill also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Senior John Michael Riley had a double and a single, bringing two runners home and stole a base. Juniors Mitch Daly and Dylan Ray also had two hits tonight.

James Clemens senior Ben Bolden went 2-for-2 tonight. Sophomore Connor Cantrell brought in one of the Jets two runs.

