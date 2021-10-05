Risk of flooding and strong storms Wednesday

Rounds of moderate to heavy rain will roll through off and on and the latest data suggests the bulk of that will be falling along and west of I-65 in the coming hours. In total, we're still expecting localized rain totals near three inches. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s and highs tomorrow only reach the mid 70s.

For Wednesday, the flood threat continues. Data show the heaviest rain over our eastern counties, but all see the chance for heavy rain and storms.

In fact, the SPC has a Marginal Risk for Wednesday over much of North Alabama. That's a 1 out of 5 on the scale. Showers are still possible Thursday, but we'll see conditions slowly improve as Friday draws near. Temperatures warm back to near 80 this weekend and the sun is back both Saturday and Sunday.