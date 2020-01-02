Risk for flash flooding through Thursday night

There's a moderate risk of flash flooding for many of our North Alabama counties. In addition to standing water from the steady rain we've already experienced, quickly rising water will be possible later in the evening as the rain becomes more intense.

Embedded thunderstorms will be the contributing factor is increasing rainfall rates and exacerbating what will likely already be an existing flooding problem. A couple of these embedded storms can be on the stronger side, but the more serious, widespread concern over the next several hours will be flooding. Overall, rain totals between three and four inches are still anticipated.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of the area through Friday morning. Big Nance Creek and Courtland, the Paint Rock River near Woodville, and the Flint River at Brownsboro are all expected to experience minor to moderate flooding in the coming days, as well. All three streams are under Flood Warnings starting Friday morning. Continuing issues with flooding are possible as run off in the following days causes water levels to continue to rise.

Heavy rain tapers to showers by Friday morning. A cold front will be passing Friday night and until then, it'll be mild with highs near 60 Friday afternoon. Once that front passes, Saturday will be much cooler. Temperatures start in the mid 40s during the morning, likely steadying out or dropping slightly to the upper 30s/lower 40s during the afternoon. Sunday is more seasonable with sunshine returning.