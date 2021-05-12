How to spot and report gas price gouging in North Alabama

It's been almost one week since the Colonial Pipeline attack and gas prices are on the rise.

But how do you tell the difference between a price increase from lack of supply and price gouging?

"We've had some reports of some stations that have greatly increased their prices to take advantage of this situation and that's a shame to see that," says Clay Ingram, AAA Public Relations Manager.

According to the State Attorney General's office, a price that is 25 percent or more above the average price charged in the same area would be an example of unreasonable pricing.

However in Alabama, price gouging can only be reported during a state of emergency.

"By law, there's no such thing as price gouging unless there's a declared state of emergency here in Alabama," explains Ingram.

Since Alabama's COVID-19 state of emergency is in effect through July 6th, people can report gasoline price gouging if they see it.

But Ingram says he hasn't seen many instances of gas stations upping their prices. Instead, he says people should be concerned about panic buying.

"Panic buying causes a lot of problems. It causes stations to run out of gas which scares more people and creates more panic buying and that ends up with more stations running out, and then everybody's scared and nervous when there was really no need to do it in the first place," says Ingram.

He went on to say people should realize this is a short term problem so there's no need to stock up on fuel. If you do see a station with unreasonable prices, you can file a consumer compliant form on the Attorney General's website.