Coronavirus could impact North Alabama food delivery, ride sharing company employees

As the coronavirus spreads, health officials say anyone who feels sick, should stay home.

But, that's impossible for people in some industries - like ride sharing. Earlier this week Uber and Lyft announced they're giving drivers paid sick days if they get Coronavirus, or are placed in quarantine.

WAAY 31 spoke with a food delivery driver who says this move is important to keep people healthy.

"For them, I think that'll be awesome," Deion Alaei, a delivery driver for GrubHub South, said.

Alaei is a delivery driver for grub hub south now, but was once an Uber driver. He said he's glad to hear Uber and Lyft are offering this to their employees.

"A piece of good news, a huge batch of good news," he said.

Employees for Uber and Lyft are independent contractors, meaning they can chose when they want to drive or not. Drivers' compensation also depends on how far they have to drive for pickups, or how much food they have to deliver.

Since both companies operate this way, they both had to change their policies in order to offer this. Neither have said how much money employees who need to take sick leave would get.

Uber says its delivery people and drivers will get up to 14-days if they're diagnosed with Coronavirus, people in quarantine will also qualify.

Right now, GrubHub south has not announced a policy. But, Alaei said he is fine either way

"If they do fantastic, it's a bonus and if they don't personally I don't care that much," he said.

Uber says it wants to implement the policy worldwide.