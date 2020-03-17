‘A financial nightmare:’ Huntsville rideshare drivers dealing with impact of coronavirus

Ride share drivers are already seeing a major impact from the Coronavirus during one of the busiest times of year. People who do it full time told WAAY 31 the Coronavirus fallout is life-changing.

"I'm definitely not sure if i'm going to make the rent this month," Felicity Flippen, an Uber driver, said.

Flippen said she enjoys driving for Uber full time. As the mother of two young girls, she said the job allows her plenty of flexibility.

But, she saidas more cases of Coronavirus are confirmed in Alabama, the number of passengers she can pick up is dropping.

"I saw easily a 60% decrease in rides almost immediately," she said.

Putting a financial burden on families.

"I've got two little girls, we love it here we moved halfway across the country from anybody we know to you know start a better life and it's definitely hard," Flippen said.

"It's a very big headache, a financial nightmare really," Walter Kopczynski, an Uber driver, said.

Kopczynski has been an Uber driver for two years. He said usually picks up about 150 passengers a night, but when he was out Ubering on Monday night, he only picked up about four.

"You can tell it was just an immediate drop off," he said.

Kopczynski said this is usually one of his busiest weeks of the year - between the AUSA conference and St. Patricks Day.

"It's like Christmas for Uber and Lyft drivers and this week it's like nothing," he said.

Now him and Flippen are forced to cut back and adjust

"Try to stick to priorities, what needs to be paid what doesn't and what you can get away without buying, what you don't need you don't get," Kopczynski said.

And, hold out hope that things will eventually change, and business will be back to normal soon.

"The minute that 14 days is up, they're going to want to get out of the house, they're not going to want to be there, they're going to want to go anywhere even if it's just a drive thru to go pick up some doughnuts," Flippen said.

