Rideout Road construction begins

The road work is scheduled to continue through August 31.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 1:12 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

A big road project is now underway just outside Gate Nine at Redstone Arsenal.

Crews are widening the northbound lanes of Rideout Road from the gate, to I-565.

During the project, drivers will notice periodic closures of the right northbound lane.

Crews said they'll finish the work each day by 3pm, before the afternoon rush. Nearly 40,000 people work on the arsenal. The lane is needed to accommodate growth and get people off the post faster. The work will go through August 31.

