Rick Barnes turns down UCLA, stays at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - After 24 nervous hours in Knoxville multiple reports all indicate he has turned down UCLA and is staying with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Chris Low from ESPN.com reported earlier Monday Barnes was mulling over an offer from the Bruins worth $5-million a year to replace Steve Alford.

Barnes met with Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer Sunday night and the Vols reportedly came back to Barnes with a lucrative new deal, that is despite getting a new deal just last September making him the 2nd highest paid coach in the SEC at $3.25-million a year.

Barnes won the Naismith Coach of the Year Award after leading the Vols to 31 wins, the SEC regular season title and the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.