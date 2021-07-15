Clear

Rhonda Carlson to appear in court Thursday

She faces multiple counts of capital murder.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 7:35 AM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

The co-defendant in one of the largest mass murder cases in of Madison County's history will appear in front of a judge Thursday morning. Court documents show Rhonda Carlson will be at the Madison County courthouse for a hearing at 11:00. 

Carlson is charged with 18 counts of capital murder. She testified at her husband Christopher Henderson's murder trial as part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty in the case. She is accused of killing 5 people, including Henderson's second wife and unborn child, in 2016.

Henderson was later convicted on all counts of capital murder, and the jury recommended he be sentenced to death. Henderson's sentencing is set for later next month.

Carlson is expected to be at the courthouse at 11 Thursday morning.

