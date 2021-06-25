Rhonda Carlson, Henderson's first wife, takes the stand in the Henderson trial

Friday afternoon Rhonda Carlson, the co-defendant in the Christopher Henderson trial, took the stand.

Rhonda Carlson said in court Friday that she and Henderson re-connected the summer of the murders.

During that time she said Henderson told her that he and Kristin got married, but that they were working on getting divorced.

She then went into further detail during her questioning about the preparation for the murders.

At one point she said that Henderson had researched how long a baby is viable after its mother dies.

Kristin Chambers Henderson, his second wife, was nine months pregnant at the time she was killed.

Now Carlson also mentioned that initially, the plan was to break into the house and shoot all of the family members, five members in total were killed back in 2015.

Carlson said her role in the plan was to get the gas cans because she said they were going to burn the house down to get rid of the evidence.

Judge Comer said the defense has a lengthy cross-examination planned for Rhonda Carlson.

Prior to Carlson taking the stand though another juror had to be replaced in the trial on only the second day of testimony.

The jury shakeup happened before the prosecution called their first witness of the day.

That witness is a doctor with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

He said there are about 100 autopsy photos for all the victims and he reviewed some of those photos in court Friday.

The autopsy photos are very graphic and show the burned bodies of all five victims.

The doctor said Kristin Henderson had a gunshot wound to the neck and multiple stab wounds and cuts to her body.

Kristin and three of the other victims died because of gunshot wounds and or stab wounds.

Kristin's one-year-old nephew though, Eli Sokolowski, died of smoke inhalation, but he also had stab wounds to his body and head.

After his testimony, the prosecution called multiple crime scene investigators to the stand.

The case will continue at 9 a.m. Monday at the Madison County Courthouse.