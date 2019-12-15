A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for a series of burglaries and thefts in Fort Payne.
The Fort Payne Police Department took to social media and said that safes and other items were taken from homes in the area of Gann Road and Lebanon Road.
Officers said the thefts happened during the day on December 10, 2019.
A reward of $1,000 is being offered for credible information leading to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously by calling the CID tip line at 256-844-6053.
Related Content
- Reward offered in connection to Fort Payne home burglaries
- Fort Payne woman arrested, charged for two home invasions
- Fort Payne police investigating sock theft
- Fort Payne woman facing meth charges
- Dog found shot dead in Fort Payne
- Dog shot with crossbow in Fort Payne
- Fort Payne woman arrested after drug investigation
- Fort Payne woman killed in crash
- Fort Payne man charged with arson
- Fort Payne man dies in motorcycle crash
Scroll for more content...