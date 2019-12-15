Clear

Reward offered in connection to Fort Payne home burglaries

Fort Payne Police said the thefts and burglaries happened during the day on December 10, 2019.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for a series of burglaries and thefts in Fort Payne.

The Fort Payne Police Department took to social media and said that safes and other items were taken from homes in the area of Gann Road and Lebanon Road. 

Officers said the thefts happened during the day on December 10, 2019. 

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for credible information leading to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously by calling the CID tip line at 256-844-6053.

