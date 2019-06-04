Reward offered for information about hit-and-run near Rock the South music festival

A $10,000 reward is now offered for information connected to the hit-and-run near the Rock the South music festival.
Cullman County officials are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver. A 30-year-old man, Rob Clemmons, was hit while leaving the festival on June 1. He's in stable condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342 or ALEA’s Crime Hotline at 1-800-392-8011.
